REPORT: Washington Redskins Players Get Into Multiple Fights During Practice

Things apparently aren’t going great for the Washington Redskins during training camp.

According to the Washington Post, the team got into multiple fights during training camp practice on Tuesday. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

The first altercation was between JoJo Wicker and Tyler Catalina, and included the latter throwing a punch into the face mask of Wicker.

The Washington Post reported the second altercation came a grand total of two plays later when Jeremy Sprinkle and Montae Nicholson got into a physical exchange after the play was over.

Well, I think it’s safe to say the Redskins aren’t exactly flowing as a unit right now under coach Jay Gruden. Catalina said “it’s just football,” which is of course true.

Tempers can spill over in sports. Happens all the time, and I’ve seen some bad interactions during my time working college basketball.

However, it’s generally a sign there are some other issues at play. You generally don’t throw punches or tackle people after the whistle unless there are some serious problems.

I honestly feel bad for fans of the Redskins. Most of the diehard fans of the team that I know are good people and they just want to win.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of them have lived lives of disappointment when it comes to football. They just want to win, but they never do.

I’m not saying a few scraps is something to be concerned about, but it’s certainly a sign things aren’t going as well as they could be.

That much is for sure.