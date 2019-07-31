Terrifying Video Of Wild Wave Pool Goes Viral. Watch As People Rush To Safety

A terrifying video of a wave pool has gone viral.

In the video shared by @1984to1776 on Twitter, a wave pool in Manchuria got out of control as the waves got cranked up.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 3.6 million times, you can see people running for safety as the wave crashes down.

Give it a watch below.

Water world Tsunami injuring many in Yanbian, Manchuria. The operator got drunk and turned the wave magnitude to maximum level. pic.twitter.com/PjKTBelPRA — Augustus Manchurius Borealis (@1984to1776) July 30, 2019

This is why I don't go into water. Everybody always laughs at me for my strict no-water policy, but there's a reason why I've never found myself in a situation like the one below.

You can't get crushed by a massive tidal wave if you don't get in the pool! You can't get bitten by a shark if you don't get in the ocean!

If you see a wave like that coming your way, you better swim/run for your life. Run for your life! There are dozens of people about to be hurled your way.

Imagine just trying to enjoy a nice calm day and then getting launched 20 feet in the air because somebody cranked the waves up to high.

If that’s not a disaster, then I don’t know what is.

Stay away from water, folks. Nothing good can come of it.