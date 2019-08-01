Did Baker Mayfield Accidentally Admit He Doesn’t Watch Film?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might have accidentally revealed that he doesn’t watch film to prepare for games.

Former Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie appeared on ESPN on Wednesday, and told a story about Baker’s first regular season game action. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Opens Cleveland Browns Training Camp With Incredible Throw To Odell Beckham Jr.)

According to the story from Wylie, Mayfield told a Jets linebacker, “I don’t even know who you are man.”

They say the Jets defense was taking trash and one Jets lineman says “hey rookie we are coming after you.”

Baker looks at him and goes “I don’t even know who you are man” The Browns Offensive line declared in that moment Baker IS THERE GUY #Browns — Dianna (@diannaESPN) July 31, 2019

This isn’t what you like to see out of your quarterback. Yes, he didn’t start the game against the Jets, and came in after an injury to Tyrod Taylor. However, that doesn’t really change the point here.

How does a quarterback, especially the first overall pick in the draft, not know who is playing linebacker for the other team?

If that’s not a red flag, then I don’t know what is.

The quarterback is supposed to the guy who watches the most film. By the time he’s done watching film on opposing defenses, he should be able to tell you how the shift in a defensive back’s hip relates to which direction he’s going in.

That’s how dedicated winning quarterbacks need to be. Knowing the name of a linebacker is the most basic thing to learn.

I expect you to know the linebacker’s vertical when he tries to bat a ball down by the time the game actually rolls around.

Clearly, Baker Mayfield just isn’t as dedicated to winning as I am.

Maybe Mayfield should be a little less focused on a being a constant circus act and a little more focused on watching tape.

If he wants to be a champion, then he needs to prepare like one. It’s really not that difficult to figure out.