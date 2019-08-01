Politics

Gillibrand Mocked On Social Media For Plan to ‘Clorox The Oval Office’

Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator from New York Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP/Getty Images)
Scott Morefield Reporter

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand drew laughter from the audience and praise on social media for a debate line about taking “Clorox” to the Oval Office as her first official act. However, other Twitter users were quick to ruthlessly mock the Democratic 2020 presidential candidate for the irony and hypocrisy behind her comment.

“So, the first thing that I’m going to do when I’m president is I’m going to Clorox the Oval Office,” Gillibrand told CNN’s Dana Bash, responding to a Wednesday night Democratic debate question about the Green New Deal.

There were plenty who agreed with the audience:

Meanwhile, Daily Wire editor Ashe Schow noted the hypocrisy of the comment, particularly given two of Gillibrand’s past associations:

Others noticed as well: (RELATED: Twitter Exchange Between Kirsten Gillibrand And Donald Trump Jr. Ends With Fundraising Appeal)

Some pointed out the irony of what would be champion-of-women Gillibrand’s first official act:

More mockery ensued. Here’s a sampling: