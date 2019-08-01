Gillibrand Mocked On Social Media For Plan to ‘Clorox The Oval Office’

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand drew laughter from the audience and praise on social media for a debate line about taking “Clorox” to the Oval Office as her first official act. However, other Twitter users were quick to ruthlessly mock the Democratic 2020 presidential candidate for the irony and hypocrisy behind her comment.

“So, the first thing that I’m going to do when I’m president is I’m going to Clorox the Oval Office,” Gillibrand told CNN’s Dana Bash, responding to a Wednesday night Democratic debate question about the Green New Deal.

Kirsten Gillibrand jokes, “The first thing that I’m going to do when I’m president is I’m going to Clorox the Oval Office.” https://t.co/UJd6WAzd4Q #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/71QgGA9Zqy — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2019

There were plenty who agreed with the audience:

Okay that Gillibrand line about using Clorox to clean the Oval Office was funny. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 1, 2019

“The first thing I am going to do when I am president is Clorox the Oval Office.”

– @SenGillibrand One of best lines of night so far. ???? — Amy Siskind ????️‍???? (@Amy_Siskind) August 1, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand: “I’m going to Clorox the oval office.” Best burn on Donald Trump I’ve heard yet. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Daily Wire editor Ashe Schow noted the hypocrisy of the comment, particularly given two of Gillibrand’s past associations:

Kirsten Gillibrand: “The first thing I would do is Clorox the Oval Office.” Also Gillibrand: pic.twitter.com/XgsItyXx0W — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) August 1, 2019

Others noticed as well: (RELATED: Twitter Exchange Between Kirsten Gillibrand And Donald Trump Jr. Ends With Fundraising Appeal)

Gillibrand says she will Clorox the Oval Office. Where was she was Bill Clinton left office? Oh, using him and Hillary to fundraise and win elections. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 1, 2019

“The first thing I’m gonna do when I’m president is Clorox the Oval Office.” -Gillibrand Bill left office a while ago, Kirsten. #DemDebate — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) August 1, 2019

Some pointed out the irony of what would be champion-of-women Gillibrand’s first official act:

Kirsten Gillibrand is going to Clorox the oval office… because she knows a woman’s place is cleaning. #DemDebate — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 1, 2019

If Kirsten Gillibrand is elected, she promises the first female president’s first act would be… cleaning? — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) August 1, 2019

.@SenGillibrand says she’ll Clorox the Oval Office when she gets in. Is she applying to be the maid? #demdebates2 #DemocraticDebate — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 1, 2019

More mockery ensued. Here’s a sampling:

“The first thing I’m going to do when I’m president is Clorox the Oval Office,” says Kirsten Gillibrand, apparently living in the year 2000. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 1, 2019

Note to Gillibrand: All good greenies, and progressives, know that Clorox (bleach) is bad for the environment. Please scour the Oval Office with something natural. #DemDebate — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 1, 2019