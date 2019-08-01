Heavyweight Champion Boxer Says He’s Received Death Threats Over Support For Trump

Heavyweight Champion Boxer David ‘Nino’ Rodriguez says he’s received death threats and hate mail and lost a lot of fans after he publicly voiced his support for President Trump and his policies.

Rodriguez who is Latino and lives in El Paso, Texas says things got worse when he talked about his support for building the wall along the US-Mexico border. (RELATED: NYC Man Says Teenagers Beat Him For Wearing A MAGA Hat.)

“It has gotten really bad, I have never seen the political climate at this point — you know where it’s at right now,” said Rodriguez.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!