It’s Officially August, And College Football Starts In Only 23 Days

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s officially August, and that’s great news for one major reason.

August is the month college football begins, and now we’re only 23 days away from Florida and Miami taking the field to get things started. (RELATED: Alabama And Wisconsi n Schedule Home And Home Football Series For 2024, 2025)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball) on Jul 30, 2019 at 9:56am PDT

As I often say, there are a few days in the offseason of monumental importance. The beginning of August is one of them.

It means we’re finally in the month college football starts. If that doesn’t have you amped, then I’m honestly not sure you have a pulse.

College football is the backbone of America, and it’s what our founding fathers dreamed about when they decided to flip England a gigantic middle finger.

We didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy so that we could sit in silence on Saturdays. We did it so we could crush cold beers and watch young men fight for victories on the gridiron.

Do you know what every single country that walked on the moon and won world wars has in common? They play college football. It’s not a long list.

In fact, the entire list only has one country on it. The big and beautiful USA.

Now, it’s almost officially go time. Teams are gearing up, fans are locked in and the month when college football officially returns has arrived.

Grab a beer and celebrate. Today is a great day to be an American.