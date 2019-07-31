Tweet From Big Pro-Ohio State Account Blows Up For Criticizing Wisconsin/Alabama Games

Ohio State fans are apparently not too happy with Wisconsin and Alabama playing a couple times in the next few years.

As you all know, the world of college football was set on fire when games in 2024 and 2025 between the Badgers and Crimson Tide were announced on Monday. Unfortunately, not everybody is partaking in the joy of a B1G power meeting the crown jewel of the SEC. (RELATED: Alabama And Wisconsin Schedule Home And Home Football Series For 2024, 2025)

In a quote tweet of the official announcement from Alabama, popular pro-Buckeyes account @MrOH1O tweeted, “This is cool and all, but the best team in the nation coming up north to play the 4th or 5th best team in the Big Ten, in 65 degree weather, is nothing to brag about. Come up to Columbus, Happy Valley, or Ann Arbor in early November, then we can talk.”

This is cool and all, but the best team in the nation coming up north to play the 4th or 5th best team in the Big Ten, in 65 degree weather, is nothing to brag about. Come up to Columbus, Happy Valley, or Ann Arbor in early November, then we can talk. https://t.co/1RlbLLbQ1t — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) July 29, 2019

As they children say these days, jealousy is never a good look. Not a good look at all. If Ohio State wants to play Alabama, then pick up the phone to make the call.

Don’t become a bitter and angry fan because Wisconsin and Nick Saban’s squad hammered out a deal. If you want to be like us, then just pick up the phone.

It’s not that difficult. OSU plays some big games, and I’m sure Alabama would answer their call. However, they didn’t call.

Don’t get angry because my guys got the job done and yours didn’t.

My other fear now is a Wisconsin win won’t matter to B1G fans no matter what. When we win, they’ll say it doesn’t matter because it was against OSU or Michigan.

Here’s a reality check for all of you. Michigan hasn’t done anything in the past few years. Alabama is trying to get some tough matchups.

By definition, that rules out the Wolverines.

Don’t bring me that energy, OSU fans. Save it for when we see each other in October. Don’t hate on a fellow Big 10 team for shaking and moving the college football world.