Vegans Protest At A Rodeo, Cowboys Run Them Off Using Horses And Whips In Amazing Video

Some vegans in Argentina learned the hard way that protesting at a rodeo is a very bad idea.

In a video making the rounds on LiveLeak, protestors are seen marching around the rodeo grounds. It didn’t end well as the cowboys ran them off with horses and whips. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The LiveLeak description of what happened is as follows:

This Saturday at La Exposición de Gandadería, – commonly known as Expo Rural – more than 40 vegan activists staged a peaceful protest interrupting a dressage contest. The activists walked onto the central track, bearing posters with slogans against the exploitation of animals. Less than a minute later, a tense and violent altercation ensued: using their horses, gauchos ran them off and out of the area. Most audience members repudiated the protest, erupting in applause when the activists were kicked off.

Watch a video of the incident below. It’s downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

How dumb do you have to be in order to be a vegan protestor at a rodeo? If that’s not the definition of stupid, then I don’t know what is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Everybody knows you don’t mess with cowboys. You just don’t. Anybody who has ever seen “Yellowstone” knows that’s a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Messing with cowboys is a great way to get obliterated. Men who ride horses and work on ranches are generally pretty tough.

They also generally make a living on meat sales. Being a vegan is bad for their business, and that’s not known to make them too happy.

Luckily, these cowboys quickly handled business, and you can tell by the cheering that the crowd appreciated the fact they ran the vegans off.

People who don’t eat meat are a cancer on society, and those brave men dealt with them in the appropriate manner. Well done, gentlemen.