Camila Cabello Goes After Body Shamers On Instagram

Singer Camila Cabello went after “body shamers” Saturday on Instagram.

Cabello originally wanted to share photos celebrating the two-year-anniversary of her hit single “Havana,” but came across negative messages instead, according to a report published by Page Six.

View this post on Instagram heheheheheheheheheheh A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Aug 4, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings. My eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people ‘body shaming me,'” Cabello said in her Instagram story.

The singer admitted she felt “insecure” thinking of the photos she was going to share.

“My cellulite! oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock, or all muscle, for that matter,” she said. (RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)

Cabello encouraged fans to be okay with their bodies by saying “cellulite is normal” and “fat is normal.”

“It’s beautiful and natural,” she added.

Cabello was concerned with how photoshopped our digital lives have become.

“[We are] constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. ?!!! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL,” she said.

She’s got a point. Feeling like you have to photoshop a photo of yourself before you post it on Instagram isn’t a good thing.