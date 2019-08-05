Joe Biden Says White Supremacists Are ‘Winning The Battle’ For The Soul Of Our Nation

Former Vice President Joe Biden argued Monday that the white supremacists were “winning the battle” for the soul of our nation.

During a segment of his interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden reflected on the two mass shootings that occurred over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

White supremacists are winning the battle for the soul of the nation, Joe Biden says. “This is white nationalism. This is terrorism of a different sort, but it’s still terrorism,” he said of the El Paso shooting. https://t.co/RXh6Ty7xwS pic.twitter.com/9ye9It979F — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2019

Cooper began by referencing Biden’s video announcing his 2020 presidential bid, in which the 2020 hopeful had declared that there was a battle raging for the “soul of the nation,” asking Biden, “Given the violence over hte last couple of days, who’s winning the battle?”

“The white supremacists are winning the battle,” Biden responded. “This is domestic terrorism. Look, when those folks came out of the fields in Charlottesville, veins bulging, just coming out from under the rocks carrying torches, same anti-semitic bile that was spewed in Europe and in Germany in the 30s …”

Biden went on to once again reference the debunked narrative that, following the unrest in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump had called white supremacists “very fine people.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign On Lie About Trump And Charlottesville)

Biden stopped short of joining former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke in calling the president a white nationalist, saying that “whether he is or not,” his rhetoric appears to condone it. “This is white nationalism. This is terrorism of a different sort, but it’s still terrorism,” he said.