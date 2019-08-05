Jordy Nelson Signs 1-Day Contract To Retire As A Member Of The Green Bay Packers

Jordy Nelson has officially retired as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

According to Field Yates on Sunday, the legendary receiver signed a one-day contract with the Packers so that he could retire on the team that he starred on for years. (RELATED: Jordy Nelson Retires From The NFL)

The Packers have signed WR Jordy Nelson to a one-day contract so that he can retire as a member of the team. As it should be. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2019

This is an awesome move from the Packers for Nelson. The electric receiver starred for the Packers for years and served as Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target.

Unfortunately, he was cut after the 2017 season, and played last season with the Raiders. It was the only NFL season of his career that wasn’t played in Green Bay.

I might hate the Packers more than anybody else on the planet, but there’s no doubt Jordy Nelson is a legit dude.

He comes from a farming family, looks like the average guy you’d see in a small town bar and he still dominated NFL defenses for years.

He also had an incredible work ethic that stood out as a cut above the rest.

Even as somebody who hates Green Bay with the passion of a million burning suns, I’d be lying if I said Nelson wasn’t an awesome player and guy.

He represents everything you want to see in a pro athlete, and it’s why the people of Wisconsin embraced him the way they did during his playing days.

Props to the Packers for giving him a one-day deal so that he could retire as a part of the Packers. There’s no question at all that he earned that right and honor.