Pence Vows To Deny ‘All Those Who Pose A Risk To Public Safety’ Gun Access

Vice President Mike Pence vowed Tuesday that the administration would work with Congress to ensure those who pose a risk to society won’t be able to get a gun.

Pence began his scheduled remarks in Virginia to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a christian nonprofit group, by reiterating key gun reforms announced by President Donald Trump Monday in the wake of the back-to-back shootings that killed 31.

“In the wake of this weekend’s mass shootings, the president has brought the full resources of the federal government to assist law enforcement in investigating and prosecuting those responsible for these heinous acts,” Pence said.

“Justice will be swift and certain,” he added.

WATCH:

Pence went on to say that Trump has directed the FBI to use “all legal means available” to prevent hate crimes and domestic terrorism. He said Trump has asked the Department of Justice to work with local authorities and social media companies to identify at-risk individuals.

Pence also stressed the need to “end the glorification of violence in our society” and to reform mental health laws, including “involuntarily confine all those deemed a risk to themselves or the public safety.”

Pence’s remarks refer to the idea of “red flag” confiscation orders, which enable weapons to be taken away when someone is deemed dangerous, legislation South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday he plans to introduced with Trump’s support. (RELATED: Graham Announces Gun Confiscation ‘Red Flag’ Legislation Backed By Trump)

“As we speak, our administration is working with members of Congress to ensure that all those who pose a risk to public safety are denied access to firearms.”

Pence also said that the administration will explore expediting the death penalty in cases of mass murder.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.