Report: Superstar Pink’s Crew’s Plane Crash-Lands In Denmark, No One Hurt

Superstar Pink’s crew was flying in a small plane that reportedly crash-landed in Denmark Tuesday and shortly after burst into flames. Luckily no one was hurt.

Danish police confirmed to Fox News in a piece published Tuesday that a small plane did crash without naming the singer or crew. Danish media reported that the plane belonged to the management team of the 39-year-old singer, who performed in Oslo Monday night and was not on board during the crash. (RELATED: Pink Hits Back At Report Saying She Canceled Her Concert To Relax At Beach [PHOTOS])

According to a report by the Associated Press:

Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.

“Pink was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK,” Pink’s promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly old the Norwegian newspaper VG, per CBS News. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

The crew was on their way to the next stop of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma wold tour in the Danish city of Horsens. The singer has made no comment yet regarding the crash.