Biden’s Upcoming Iowa Speech Says Trump ‘Fanned The Flames Of White Supremacy’: Report

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly plans to accuse President Donald Trump of fanning “the flames of white supremacy” at a Burlington, Iowa, speech Wednesday.

Biden, who is also a Democratic presidential candidate, is set to speak as Trump travels to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, in the wake of the cities’ shootings, according to excerpts of his speech released by his campaign, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A shooter in Gilroy, California, killed three and injured at least 13 on July 28; a shooter in El Paso killed 22 and injured 26 on Aug. 4; and the Dayton shooting killed nine and injured at least 26.

The former vice president will reportedly praise previous presidents’ reactions to mass shootings but roundly condemn Trump’s words and actions as supporting white supremacy. (RELATED: Biden Remains Front-Runner By Large Margin, Despite Debate Pummeling)

“We have a president who has aligned himself with the darkest forces in this nation,” the excerpt reads. “And that makes winning the battle for the soul of this nation that much harder.”

He’s also set to say Trump does not offer moral leadership and does not show “evidence the presidency has awakened his conscience.”

“Instead we have a president with a toxic tongue who has publicly and unapologetically embraced a political strategy of hate, racism and division,” excerpts of Biden’s speech read.

“In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” the excerpt reads.

Trump responded to reporter queries about Biden’s projected speech by saying he is “a pretty incompetent guy.”

“I’ve watched his interviews,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

“I’ve watched what he said and how he said it, and I wouldn’t have rated him very high in the first place, but Biden has truly lost his fastball, that I can tell you.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.