Nigel Farage Explains How To Peacefully Approach Protestors

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit (British-Exit) Party, stopped by the Daily Caller to share how one should respond to those with opposing political views.

This how-to video comes a few weeks after Farage, who is also a member of European Parliament, had a milkshake thrown at him by a “remainer” – a person who is in favor of remaining in the European Union – in England. Farage claims that he’d much rather share a milkshake, than have one thrown on him.

Watch this video to see what else ‘Mr. Brexit’ had to say about Remainers, Antifa, and other protestors. (Related: Nigel Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning)

If you haven’t already, go subscribe to our channel, and make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y