Trump Considers Executive Order Addressing Big Tech’s Alleged Anti-Conservative Bias

The White House is crafting drafts of a proposal addressing what some Republicans believe is a conservative bias within big tech, Politico reported Wednesday, citing sources within the Trump administration.

Any order addressing such perceived bias remains in flux, the report notes, citing a White House official and others familiar with the matter. It also shows the seriousness with which President Donald Trump is taking claims that Google and Facebook are discriminating against conservatives.

“If the internet is going to be presented as this egalitarian platform and most of Twitter is liberal cesspools of venom, then at least the president wants some fairness in the system,” one source told reporters. “They have a vital role and an increasing responsibility to the culture that has helped make them so profitable and so prominent.”

The order is in the early drafting stages, two other sources confirmed. “The President announced at this month’s social media summit that we were going to address this and the administration is exploring all policy solutions,” a second White House official said. (RELATED: Here’s What Trump Said During White House’s Summit On Big Tech’s Conservative Bias)

Trump, for his part, frequently goes after Silicon Valley titans. The president said in a Tuesday tweet that Google CEO Sundar Pichai once told him that the company does not target conservatives. Pichai’s promises were false, Trump said before mentioning reports from a Google insider who claims the company wants to meddle in the 2020 election.

