Guns and Gear

Walmart’s Corporate Employees Are Set To Walk Out Over Firearm Sales

Texas State Troopers keep watch at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019. - US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans and Democrats to agree on tighter gun control and suggested legislation could be linked to immigration reform after two shootings left 30 people dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem. "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted as he prepared to address the nation on two weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio. "We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote. (Photo by Mark RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jake Dima Contributor

Walmart employees are planning to walk out of corporate offices Wednesday over the company’s firearm sale policies.

Offices in California and Oregon will be partaking in the protest, which follows the El Paso Walmart shooting that left 22 people dead Saturday. The white-collar workers demand that one of America’s largest retailers cease gun sales, even though Walmart has regulated them since 1993, The Washington Post reported.

The retail chain stopped selling handguns in 1993ceased sales of assault-style weapons in 2015 and changed its store policy to increase the age to 21 for those who want to purchase firearms in 2018, according to WaPo. (RELATED: California Town Declares Itself Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities)

OREM, UT - FEBRUARY 15: Dordon Brack, pulls a semi-automatic AR-15 off the rack, that is for sale at Good Guys Guns & Range on February 15, 2018 in Orem, Utah. An AR-15 was used in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

OREM, UT – FEBRUARY 15: Dordon Brack, pulls a semi-automatic AR-15 off the rack, that is for sale at Good Guys Guns & Range on February 15, 2018 in Orem, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

“There’s an intense irony that Walmart continues to sell guns despite the constant shootings in its stores,” said Kate Kesner, a California employee leading the walkout, according to WaPo.

The walkout is scheduled from 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

“We’re only aware of two people who participated in the protest and those are the organizers, and both of those individuals came into the office yesterday but were not at their work stations,” said Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove, according to USA Today. “There’s no indication of unusual call-ins or attendance yesterday.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.