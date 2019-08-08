Dabo Swinney Says He Didn’t Give Kelly Bryant A Ring Because ‘He Wasn’t On The Team’

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t sound like he regrets not giving Kelly Bryant a national title ring.

Bryant left for Missouri after losing the starting job to Trevor Lawrence this past season. The Tigers went on to win the national championship, and the head coach didn’t give Lawrence a ring.

"He wasn't on the team. You've gotta be on the team to get a ring. I love Kelly and appreciate what he did for us, but he decided to move on," Swinney told ESPN when explaining his reasoning for not giving Bryant Kelly a ring.

I really like Swinney. I like him a lot. He’s a hell of a coach and a great guy. However, this is a dumb move. It’s a really stupid move.

Bryant started and won four games for the Tigers last season. When it became clear he wasn’t going to play, he chose to leave.

It’s the nature of the business. It happens in college football.

It’d be one thing if Bryant never played last season. I guess I could understand him not getting a ring in that situation. I could see Swinney cutting him out of the picture in that case.

However, that’s not the case at all. Bryant started for four games. That should be more than enough to earn him a ring.

Every win matters in college football and Bryant was under center for four of them.

As much as I like Swinney, this was a clown move and he should give Bryant a ring. At the end of the day, it’s his call and I think he made the wrong one.