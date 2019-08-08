Dallas Cowboys, NFL Donate $50K Each For Those Affected By El Paso Shooting

Dallas Cowboys and the National Football League announced that they will be donating $50,000 each to help those affected by the deadly El Paso shooting over the weekend.

“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” the Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones Anderson, who also chairs the NFL Foundation, said in a statement about the donation to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund, per the Hill in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov Warns Far-Left Group: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In wake Of Walmart Shooting)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 6, 2019 at 4:16pm PDT

“Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving,” she added. (RELATED: Singer Khalid Announces Benefit Concert For The Families Affected By El Paso Mass Shooting)

According to the report:

The team said it would be making the donation along with the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation. The team also noted in its announcement that the NFL Foundation would be donating another $50,000 to the fund.

Owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, shared how everyone was “saddened” by the mass shooting that left 22 people dead and wanted to do something to help those affected.

“We’re of course so saddened because we think the people of El Paso are to us just like being out at Plano,” Jones explained. “Same percentage of people in El Paso are Cowboy’s fans as they are right there in Dallas.”

“Hope in some way we can help with this, might ease it for all the people of El Paso,” he added.