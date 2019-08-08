Paul Chryst Says He Would ‘Welcome’ Back Quintez Cephus After Sexual Assault Charges Were Acquitted

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst would welcome back Quintez Cephus with open arms if the opportunity presents itself.

The star receiver hasn’t played football in more than a year after he was put on trial for multiple counts of sexual assault. The superstar wide receiver was acquitted last week after the jury deliberated for less than an hour.

The young man is now trying to get back into school, and Chryst is more than open to accepting him back on the team. (RELATED: Quintez Cephus Acquitted Of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Aug 4, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

“Yes, if it’s best for Q, and it truly is for him, then I know his team and I know how we feel, we would welcome him back…It’s not about us. It’s what’s best for him, and if that is, we absolutely would,” Chryst told the media Wednesday when asked about welcoming him back, in a video posted by Zach Heilprin.

You can watch his full comments below.

Paul Chryst says he’s very open to Quintez Cephus coming back to the team if he’s reinstated. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/NbeDnyzscl — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 7, 2019

I was talking to a massive Badger fan last night, and we’re both on the same page as Chryst. Cephus was acquitted, he’s not been convicted of a single thing and I don’t see any right for the school to keep him out, which is the main roadblock to getting back on the football team.

If Cephus wants to be on the Badgers again, then it should absolutely be allowed to happen. The coaches want him back, the players want him back and he was found not guilty. At the end of the day. That’s all that matters.

Of course, there’s a very real chance Cephus might not want to come back to the Badgers. Madison is bound to be a place that constantly brings up painful memories.

After all, it’s the campus where he was accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and then had to go through a very public trial.

Maybe, he just wants to get a fresh start elsewhere, and there’s no doubt plenty of teams would take him in a heartbeat. The young man is a star.

We’ll have to see how it all unfolds, but I would have no problem at all seeing him in red and white again. The justice system process worked, and it’s time for him to get back to playing some football.