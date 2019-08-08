Victoria’s Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Says She Was Fired After Gaining ‘Half An Inch’

Victoria’s Secret model, Bridget Malcolm, shared that she was fired by a “high profile client” after she had gained no more than a “half an inch.”

The 27-year-old Australian model opened up, after recovering from severe anorexia, in a post on Instagram about the pressure she once felt in the modeling industry to stay small, per Fox News in a piece published Thursday. She included a series of shots showing her looking very frail and a current one looking much more healthy.

"This was me, a few weeks after I got rejected from a high profile client. And now. Strong and happy," the lingerie model wrote.. "The reason for my rejection was 'Bridget's body does not look good enough.' The girl in these photos hadn't had a period in months, and needed to sleep 12 hours a night in order to function."

“The most messed up part of all this though, is that I had been accepted by this client when I was half an inch smaller in previous years,” she added. “I am so thankful that all this is behind me. It has taken a lot of work and recovery, but I am so grateful that there is a place in the industry for me now, at my healthy weight. I am proud to be working today with people who support health in women.”

Malcolm continued explaining in a longer blog post that she is happy her body has "reached its natural set point" after it had fluctuated so much over the last few years.

“I know that for a lot of people, this is not a big deal. But I have spent the last 14 years attempting to get as small as I can, and then dealt with the mental fall out when I would inevitably gain all the weight back, and then some,” the model wrote. “I can honestly say that I am now free to eat whatever I want, whenever I want. And what I see in the mirror doesn’t change dramatically.”

“This year I made myself an agreement. I would return to full time modeling work, if, and only if, I was able to maintain my weight,” she added. “If I was able to be free to eat healthily, work out, and do the job that I love, then I would continue. My health is my utmost priority.”

“And I am extremely excited to say that I have had the loveliest year of work thus far into my career,” she continued, while saying that what she has experienced lately has been going on jobs where they want to see her at her “healthiest” and that has shown her that part of the “fashion industry is truly changing.”