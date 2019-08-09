New York Jets Coach Adam Gase Appears To Be Using Smelling Salts In Viral Video

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase appeared to need the help of smelling salts to get jacked up for his Thursday night game against the New York Giants.

In a video making the rounds online, Gase looks like he is sniffing smelling salts shortly before kickoff against the Giants.

Give the video a look below. It’s pretty awesome.

Smelling salts had Adam Gase AMPED pic.twitter.com/YDCgPJLipa — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 8, 2019

Any doubts about whether or not the Jets hired the right guy should officially be gone forever. Any coach that is willing to hit some smelling salts for a preseason game is a man I want on the sidelines with me.

That’s the definition of a hardo move. That’s the exact kind of man you want in your foxhole with you with the bullets start flying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on Jul 26, 2019 at 4:10pm PDT

The preseason is meaningless. It literally couldn’t matter any less than it already does. The best case scenario is to just come out of it without anybody getting hurt.

Yet, Gase is doing everything possible to get as jacked up and excited as he possibly can. Hitting the smelling salts before a preseason game would be the equivalent of me hitting smelling salts to prepare for plugging my computer in to charge.

I have to do it, but it’s pretty meaningless in the big picture. Apparently, Gase missed the memo about how preseason games don’t matter because he’s juiced!

The Jets might actually be in perfect hands after all. If you’re willing to get hyped on smelling salts for a Thursday night preseason game, then I can only imagine what you’re willing to do for a game that matters.