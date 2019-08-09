Tiger Woods’ Caddie Joe LaCava Says He Bought 100 Beers After Winning The Masters

Tigers Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava had an epic celebration after winning the Masters.

Woods sent shockwaves through the sport after completing arguably the greatest comeback in sports when he won the Masters back in April. Naturally, you have to go big after pulling off something like that. His caddie showed up and showed out with lots of beer. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“I bought 100 beers that night,” LaCava responded when asked how he celebrated Tiger Woods winning the Masters in a video posted by GolfTV on Twitter on Wednesday.

You asked. Tiger and Joe answered. pic.twitter.com/4ZuWmZ2TOk — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) August 7, 2019

I might not be a huge Tiger Woods fan, but what an awesome response from his caddie. He’s also 100% correct.

If you win the Masters, you head on down the bar, put down your credit card and buy beers until the place shuts down or goes dry.

It doesn’t matter which comes first, but you can’t leave until one of them happens.

I’m not a big golf guy, but if I won a sport I actually cared about, I’d do the same. For example, when the Wisconsin Badgers win a football national championship, you might need a SWAT team to get me out of the bar.

As the true King in the North, I’d be letting down my fellow Badgers fans if I didn’t crush beers nonstop after a national title.

With college football right around the corner, it’s time to remember who is the true King in the North. #WisconsinIsComing pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 9, 2019

I imagine it’s the same kind of feeling when you win the Masters, but a shade less because golf is substantially less important than college football.

Either way, props to LaCava for buying himself a few cold brews in celebration. Our founding fathers are looking down with a smile on their faces right now.

Well done, sir. Well done!