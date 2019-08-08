Anonymous Big 10 Coach Says The Wisconsin Badgers Are Still The Best In The Big 10 West

At least one anonymous coach thinks the Wisconsin Badgers are still the crown jewel of the Big 10 West.

Nebraska has been receiving all the hype in the world this offseason, and I have no idea why. You would think the Cornhuskers loaded up on NFL talent without anybody noticing. Well, at least one unnamed coach still recognizes the truth. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

One unnamed coach told Athlon, “That’s still who everyone is shooting for in the West. They’re the bell cow of the division even after an off year.”

Unfortunately, another pointed out a very obvious flaw in the Badgers game last season when he told Athlon, “Their lack of a passing game hurt them more than they thought it would. You could load the box on them.”

That’s extremely true. Alex Hornibrook and Jack Coan didn’t much at all in the passing game last season.

It’s good to know at least one coach knows what’s up. I thought I was pretty much the only one left on the planet with a good head left on my shoulders when it came to the B1G West.

Everybody is drinking the Nebraska delusion and just chugging it down without asking any questions. Meanwhile, I’m out here speaking the truth.

It’s good to know at least one coach is in agreement.

The good news is this will all be behind us soon enough. The season gets underway in a few weeks, and it be long before we don’t have to hear about Nebraska for the rest of the year.

Can’t come soon enough!