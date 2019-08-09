Meghan Markle Didn’t Want To Be On The British Vogue Cover, Thought It’d Be ‘Boastful’

Duchess Meghan Markle reportedly did not want to be on the cover of the British Vogue issue that she personally edited.

Markle wanted to “focus on the women she admires” for the cover, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover, whether she would be on it or not,” Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief, said in a piece about his project with Markle. “In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”

The cover by Markle is called “Forces for Change” and featured women who are making changes all across the globe. The cover included actress Jane Fonda, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and others. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Banned Their Neighbors From Speaking To Them)

“To have the country’s most influential beacon of change guest edit British Vogue at this time has been an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise,” Enninful said.

I’m glad Markle has learned to step out of the spotlight and let other people shine a little bit. She has come a long way from wanting to star in an English reality show.