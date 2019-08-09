Meghan Markle Didn’t Want To Be On The British Vogue Cover, Thought It’d Be ‘Boastful’

Duchess Meghan Markle reportedly did not want to be on the cover of the British Vogue issue that she personally edited.
Markle wanted to “focus on the women she admires” for the cover, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.
“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover, whether she would be on it or not,” Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief, said in a piece about his project with Markle. “In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”
The cover by Markle is called “Forces for Change” and featured women who are making changes all across the globe. The cover included actress Jane Fonda, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and others. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Banned Their Neighbors From Speaking To Them)
“To have the country’s most influential beacon of change guest edit British Vogue at this time has been an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise,” Enninful said.
Introducing the September 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. Entitled #ForcesForChange, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful. The 16th slot – which, in print, appears as a mirror – is intended by The Duchess to show how you are part of this collective moment of change too. Click the link in bio to read about how The #DuchessOfSussex became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history. Photographed in New York, Stockholm, London and Auckland by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington
I’m glad Markle has learned to step out of the spotlight and let other people shine a little bit. She has come a long way from wanting to star in an English reality show.