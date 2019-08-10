Baker Mayfield Says Horns Down Rule Is ‘Very Soft’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t a fan of players getting penalized for doing the horns down sign.

Oklahoma players were told last season they’d be penalized if they flipped the famous Texas signal upside down, and the Big 12 has maintained there are times a flag will be thrown for doing it. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

“I think it’s very soft they’re implementing a rule about it. It shows the sensitivity of today’s day and age,” Mayfield said during an appearance on “Pardon my Take,” according to TMZ.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I agree with Mayfield 100%. Throwing a flag for flashing horns down is absurd.

I thought this was America. I didn’t realize the Big 12 was pretty much communist North Korea where freedom of expression doesn’t exist.

If Texas players are so soft they get triggered by a horns down sign, then maybe they just shouldn’t be playing football.

Imagine playing for a historic program and panicking because somebody flashes a hand sign at you. That’s a level of softness that is almost beyond words.

Mayfield is a billion percent correct on this issue. You know the Big 12 screwed up big time when it puts me and the Browns quarterback on the same side of an issue.

The Big 12 should encourage people to do the horns down sign. Really crank up the rivalries. Don’t penalize players for bringing some intensity just to protect Texas.