Big 12 Official Clarifies When ‘Horns Down’ Is And Isn’t A Penalty

Greg Burks, Big 12 coordinator of football officials, is trying to clear up any confusion about the horns down sign.

The sign is flashed by opposing players when playing Texas, but has become a problem. Last season, Oklahoma players were told they’d be penalized for doing it against the Longhorns. Now, Burks is trying to clear the air about what is and isn’t a penalty. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

He said the following at Big 12 media days Tuesday, according to ESPN:

Like any play, there is a degree — who it’s directed at. If they do it in their bench area, we’re not going to look at it. It would be like any other celebration foul, so it has to be like any other foul we have. Does it rise to the level we need to deal with that? It’s a hot topic. I know people want us to be definitive on that, but it’s like any touchdown celebration. Is it directed at an opponent or just celebration with your teammates?

Here’s how simple this situation should be for everybody involved. Flashing horns down shouldn’t ever be a penalty.

I don’t care if it’s flashed at a Texas player or an elderly Longhorns fan in the middle of a heart attack. It’s a damn hand sign. It’s not anything anybody should actually care about.

Texas, a team that’s hardly done much in the past few years, has players running all over the field flashing the horns sign. That’s okay, but horns down might be an issue at times?

Give me a break. Last time I checked, we’re living in America. In this country, I’m pretty sure you can flash just about whatever hand signs you want.

The fact we’re even talking about this is insane. If Texas fans are this triggered by hands down, then they should just quit being football fans.

Better yet, they should just quit everything because they clearly don’t have the spine to do anything successful in life.

If that’s harsh, then you best just deal with it.

Do better, Texas. Do much better and stop being so soft.