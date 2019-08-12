Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Photos To Prepare For The Season

The Detroit Lions dropped some chilling hype content over the weekend.

The Lions released a bunch of photos of the players compared to the majestic animal that represents the team, and they’ll absolutely have you ready for the season to start. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

Take a look at them all below. There’s no doubt at all football fans will love them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 10, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

I don’t know why, but those photos have me ready to run through a damn wall right now. There’s just something about lions in the wilderness that is intimidating as all hell.

They’re gigantic animals and can be incredibly vicious when they need to be. That’s the exact kind of energy we need to bring into the season.

We’re hunting, and we’re hunting everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

We might have been awful last season, but I think things are going to be different this time around. We’re just carrying a different kind of energy.

There’s a lot of optimism and hope floating around. I didn’t feel that nearly as much last year as I do this year.

Plus, we loaded up the offense and surrounded Matthew Stafford with weapons all over the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 11, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

Big things are on the horizon, folks! Big things, indeed. I hope you’re all as excited as I am because I’m jacked up and ready to roll.