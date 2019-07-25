Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season

The Detroit Lions recently dropped an awesome hype video.
With the season about a month and a half away, we’re going to start seeing more and more hype videos coming out. (RELATED: Lions Star Darius Slay Will Attend Training Camp Amid Contract Situation)
It’s early, but there’s a high chance this one from the Lions will be up there with the best of them. I know I’m biased as all hell as a Detroit fan, but this video is awesome.
Give it a watch below.
Seriously, the season can’t get here soon enough. One of the best parts about the lead up to the season is when more hype content starts coming out.
I could honestly watch hype videos all day if I had the opportunity to. You can go ahead and inject them right into my veins.
Most football fans I think feel the exact same way.
As I’ve noted before, I have high expectations for the Detroit Lions this season, and I won’t tolerate losing. I just won’t.
My Lions are coming for everything this season. We’re coming for blood, and I expect us to get it.
See you at the start of the season, fellow football fans. We’re in for one hell of a fun time.