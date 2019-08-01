Watch Matthew Stafford Touchdown Pass To Marvin Jones Jr. To Prepare For The NFL Season

The Detroit Lions recently dropped some perfect hype content for NFL fans.

The NFL season is a little more than a month out, and that means teams and fans are going to start dropping hype content left and right.

Luckily, the Lions didn’t disappoint with a recent post on Instagram. My squad shared a video of Matthew Stafford throwing an absolute strike to Marvin Jones Jr. for a touchdown against the Packers.

Give it a watch below. It’s borderline pornographic for fans of the game.

Hype videos, highlights and badass photos are really the only thing fans of the game have to get us to week one. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

Outsiders and non-football fans (these do shamefully exist) just don’t understand. They don’t understand what it’s like to live the harsh and dark months of the offseason.

It’s hell on Earth. However, great videos like the one above help ease the pain. It’s like we’ve been cut off from our favorite drug, but the hype content makes things a shade easier.

It’s not perfect, but it’s better than nothing!

With a little more than a month to go before week one kickoff, you can expect more and more of these videos to get released.

People love, them and the reason why isn’t hard to figure out. We’re desperate for any kind of football content we can find.

Props to the Lions for helping us get through this tough time. It’s very much appreciated.