‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Crosses The $100 Million Mark At The Box Office

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has hit the $100 million mark at the box office.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio from Quentin Tarantino scored $11.6 million at the box office this weekend, which pushed the film’s domestic total to $100 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

I’m not surprised at all to see the numbers so high for the latest film from Tarantino. Everything, and I mean virtually everything, I’ve heard about the film with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie has been strong.

I haven’t talked to a single person who saw it who didn’t like it. That’s pretty hard to do with a movie, but “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” seems to have gotten the job done. (RELATED: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Could Make $40 Million Opening Weekend)

It’s not hard to see why either. It’s got Pitt, Robbie and DiCaprio in the cast, Tarantino is behind the camera and it takes place during the terrifying era of Charles Manson.

It’d be borderline impossible for a film with all those pieces to fail.

Unfortunately, I still haven’t been able to see this movie. It’s been one of only a few movies I’ve put on my list to see at the first chance possible.

These days, it’s pretty rare I’ll make a trip all the way to the theater. A film has to be damn good to get me out of the house and away from work.

Well, something tells me “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be good enough to get the job done.

For those of you who have seen the movie, please sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I can’t wait to hear them all.