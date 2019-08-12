REPORT: Dak Prescott Turned Down A Deal Worth Around $30 Million A Year

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a staggering amount of money to sign an extension with the team.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the young quarterback turned down a deal that had an annual salary in the “range” of $30 million.

If Dak Prescott has turned down an offer in the 30 million per year range, which is what I am hearing, then he is nuts. Not a top-five quarterback — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 11, 2019

I don’t know who is advising Prescott, but they’re out of their minds if they think the former Mississippi State star is even worth that kind of money, let alone more. He’s most certainly not. Not even close. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

Prescott should be happy if the Cowboys throw him $25 million. Anything north of that is a gift.

Is this dude out of his mind? Does Prescott honestly believe he’s Russell Wilson or something? Prescott is an okay quarterback and he can play well when he’s surrounded by talent.

However, let’s not pretend for a single second that he’s in the same tier of player as other top elite quarterbacks.

He’s most certainly not, and the Cowboys are too smart of an organization to just dump money on him. If this report is true, then Prescott is simply delusional.

I’ll be shocked if Jerry Jones signs off on a deal that gives Prescott the same kind of money as Russell Wilson.

That’d be a gigantic mistake, and he’s absolutely not worth it.