Bully Gets Knocked Out By Brutal Punch After Spitting On A Kid In Unbelievable Video

One bully was taught a very harsh lesson in an unreal viral video.

In a video posted on LiveLeak, a bully can be seen taunting and verbally going after a kid with an injured arm. Things escalated when he pushed the kid and spit on him.

My friends, that was a very poor decision on the part of the bully. Another guy stepped in and absolutely obliterated him.

Watch the unbelievable video below.

It really doesn't get much worse than that video above. Not at all. There's nothing, and I mean nothing, that's better than watching a bully get lit up.

He thinks he runs the school, he picks on some injured kid, he spits on him, pushes him and then he gets knocked out.

If that’s not instant karma, then I just don’t know what is.

If anybody ever spits on you, it’s an automatic reason to go for it. It’s a green light to throw punches immediately. When another man spits on you, you have an automatic pass to lay him out.

I don’t pick the rules of society. I don’t set the standard. I just follow the rules. I’m as anti-violence as they come, but getting spit on means all bets are off.

You can go immediately, and nobody will judge you.

Of all the fights we’ve seen lately, this one is right up there with the best. Good for this dude’s buddy for stepping in and laying down the law.

It was almost like it was straight out of a Clint Eastwood movie.