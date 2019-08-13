Police Say Vandal Spray-Painted, Smashed Window Of Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood

Police say that a man vandalized a Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood office’s entrance by smashing the window with a brick and spray painting the words, “Blessed are those who mourn” on the interior wall.

Security camera footage shows a man in a black polo and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat holding a bucket inside the entrance of the building to the Planned Parenthood office. Police say that the man spray-painted the wall of the building to read “Blessed are those who mourn,” dumped paint on the floor, and smashed the window of the office with a brick, according to WGNO ABC.

Police also found a bucket that had formerly contained motor oil and a burned book outside. (RELATED: Former Planned Parenthood President Said Crisis Pregnancy Centers Misinform, Shame And Deter. Here’s What They Actually Do)

The Planned Parenthood office is based in Wilkes Barre, and does not offer surgical abortions, according to Planned Parenthood Keystone President and CEO Melissa Reed, who called the incident an “act of domestic terrorism.” The suspect has not yet been apprehended.

The facility offers birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing, and pregnancy testing, according to CBS Local.

A tenant of the apartment side of the building discovered the vandalism Monday morning as he was walking to his car.

Police said that the Planned Parenthood office was on the second floor of the building and had not been entered.

Wilkes Barre City Police is looking to identify the pictured male. He is a person of interest in the vandalism of the… Posted by Wilkes-Barre City Police Department on Monday, August 12, 2019

“We will not be intimidated, quite frankly. This only strengthens our resolve to provide the care that our patients really depend on,” Reed said according to WGNO ABC. Reed said that 50 men and women were unable to come to the facility for their appointments that day.

Reed also described how the man who vandalized the building “threw a brick through the windows, returned later, threw another brick, and then painted graffiti inside the lobby area.”

Planned Parenthood did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.