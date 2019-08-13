Tate Martell Reportedly Skips Practice After Not Being Named Miami’s Starting QB

Tate Martell reportedly didn’t have a great reaction to losing the starting quarterback competition at Miami.

According to 247Sports, the former Ohio State backup and highly-touted recruit skipped practice after he lost out on the job to Jarren Williams on Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Martell transferred to the Hurricanes after Justin Fields arrived in Columbus, and many thought he’d be the starter for Dan Enos immediately. Clearly, that’s not what happened.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Monday night that Martell was still on the roster and would attend a team meeting.

It’s unclear what the hell is going on, but I can tell you from my experience in college sports that there better be a hole in your head if you plan on skipping practice.

College coaches are almost never okay with that.

Plus, Martell’s main issue has always been that he seems to have an atrocious attitude. If there’s one thing that’s dogged him for a long time is the fact he seems entitled and seems to think he’s better than the whole world, despite having very few accomplishments in college.

The guy ran as fast as he could once Justin Fields showed up at OSU. I don’t blame him because Fields is a baller and a freak athlete.

However, maybe he should relax on the attitude until he gets some rings.

If Martell skipped practice simply because he didn’t get his way, then it’s really the latest sign this dude just doesn’t get it.

Miami is a major college football program. You don’t just dip out on practice because you’re not happy. That’s a great way to find yourself even deeper on the depth chart.

We’ll have to wait and see if Martell decides to stick it out on Miami’s roster. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he once again cut and run.