Gun Expert Debunks The Left’s Favorite Anti-2nd Amendment Talking Points

Gun expert Brian Kline debunks some of the left’s go to talking points against gun rights in America after tragedies involving firearms.

No one ever seems to call for banning knives, vehicles or materials used to make bombs —which have been used in other mass murders — so why does it make sense to go after guns?

Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.

Kline is the international sales manager for Strategic Armory Core, which is one of the largest gun manufacturers in the country He tells the Daily Caller he’s been working in the industry for over 20-years. (RELATED: Hannity On Mass Shooting Blame Game: ‘Nobody’s Blaming Elizabeth Warren’ For Dayton Shooter.)

He also open up to the Daily Caller about what it’s like working in an industry that is constantly being attacked by the gun-control lobby.

“It does concern me that people out there would like to take away my ability to earn an honest living and take away the ability for the typical law abiding citizen in this country to own and possess firearms whether it’s for sport recreation or protection — that’s what bothers me,” said Kline.

WATCH:

