NYT’s Maggie Haberman Gets Short End of Glenn Thrush’s Stick

Look, I didn’t think NYT reporter Glenn Thrush deserved the mauling he received in his 2017 #MeToo ordeal. Or non-ordeal as the case may be.

But since his paper suspended him and Random House killed a book deal he had with NYT star White House reporter Maggie Haberman, why should he get to keep the loot and Haberman have to give it all back? (RELATED: In Defense Of Glenn Thrush)

A story by BuzzFeed‘s Rosie Gray explains that since Random House dumped Thrush, he got to keep his part of the advance. Haberman, however, didn’t move forward with the book, so she had to return what is believed to be a sizable advance.

Maybe it would have behooved Thrush to give Haberman half the gravy since he — whether the events leading up to it warranted it or not — fucked up their book deal. The Mirror reached out to Thrush to see if he ever considered doing so.

Gray pointed to the stark inequality between a male reporter and a female superstar that this situation represents in the thick of the #MeToo movement. (RELATED: Note to Male Scribes: Attack Maggie Haberman At Your Own Risk)

“Haberman paid a price,” Gray wrote.

“…The situation offers a glimpse at an unanticipated intersection of a high-profile #MeToo case and the unsentimental business of media,” she continued. “…the outcome was that perhaps the most prominent woman journalist in the United States paid a literal price for a male colleague’s alleged transgressions.”