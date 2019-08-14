Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Jet Off To Ibiza For Her Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly took off in a private jet to Ibiza for a few days to celebrate the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, the former “Suits” actress, reportedly boarded a plane with their three-month old son, Archie Harrison, bound for Spain two days after her 38th birthday on Aug. 4, according to various Spanish outlets, per HELLO! magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

Markle, Harry and son reportedly spent almost a week on the island before they arrived back in the United Kingdom on August 12. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jun 27, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

According to the report:

According to various Spanish media outlets, the trio are reported to have flown into the country on a private jet and stayed in a secluded villa away from prying eyes for their six-day trip. The family are also believed to have travelled with their own security team and hired five local escorts who know the area.

The duchess is reportedly a huge fan of the area and even posted a picture on her former social media account from a 2016 trip she made to the island with friends. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Meghan with her friends in Ibiza (via mishanonoo on instagram) pic.twitter.com/ojeL8pLVbH — Meghan Markle Daily (@meghanmdaily) August 10, 2016

As previously reported, the next big trip for the royal family is planned for sometime this fall when the three of them head out to South Africa.

Their son, Archie, will reportedly make several official appearances after it was announced that Markle and her husband would be traveling to the area.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” a statement on the royal couple’s official Instagram account read. “This will be their first official tour as a family!”