Stacey ‘Don’t Run For Second Place’ Abrams Is Now Open To Being Any Democrat’s VP

Stacey Abrams is now open to the idea of being second on the Democratic presidential ticket in 2020, despite arguing a few months ago on ABC’s “The View” that she had no intention of running “for second place.”

Abrams, who never officially conceded her loss in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, confirmed to the New York Times that she would not be running for president in 2020 but would consider the number two spot if it were offered. “I would be honored to be considered by any nominee,” she said.

Stacey Abrams, who announced this week that she would not run for president, said she would be open to being vice president https://t.co/wvyJFErLGq — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2019

RNC Spokesman Steve Guest told the Daily Caller, “I’d have to check the constitutionality of being both Vice President and governor of Georgia at the same time, being that she still has not conceded her 2018 gubernatorial loss.”

Abrams went on to argue that her place was in the primaries, pushing back against attempts to suppress votes — which she still blames for her opponent’s victory in Georgia — saying, “In the end, no matter where I fit, no matter which ones of our nominees win, if we haven’t fought this scourge, if we haven’t pushed back against Moscow Mitch and his determination to block any legislation that would cure our voting machines, then we are all in a world of trouble.”

Shrugging off the notion that the best way to push back against Republicans in the Senate might be to run for a Senate seat, a move Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had pressed her toward, Abrams said simply, “I appreciate the importance of that role. But I am not so arrogant as to believe I’m the only one who can win that.”

This represents a marked pivot for Abrams, who told “The View” in late March that she had no intention of running to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate — or anyone else’s, for that matter. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Puts Biden VP Rumors To Bed With Just 8 Words)

“I think you don’t run for second place,” the Georgia Democrat said, shutting down rumors that she was already discussing such a move with Biden.

