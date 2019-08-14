CNN’s April Ryan Got Security To Supposedly Protect Her From Trump Supporters. Here’s Her Guard Beating Up A Journalist

New footage has surfaced showing a CNN contributor’s bodyguard manhandling a local reporter after allegedly stealing his camera.

On August 3, Charlie Kratovil of the New Brunswick Today attended the New Jersey Parent Summit at The Heldrich Hotel, where April Ryan, CNN contributor and D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, was set to give the keynote address. Kratovil was approved to provide media coverage of the event, but this did not stop one of Ryan’s bodyguards from allegedly stealing his camera before forcibly removing him from the hotel.

New footage of the incident captured by a hotel security camera appeared on Twitter, Wednesday.

Here is the surveillance video from the hotel, provided to me by Charlie. It shows @AprilDRyan‘s bodyguard trying to snatch his camera and assaulting the local reporter. The video ends with the bodyguard dragging him out of the building. pic.twitter.com/rnAM0iVNEc — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) August 14, 2019

The events in the newly-released footage occurred after Kratovil was forced out of the conference room where Ryan was speaking and into the hotel lobby. Kratovil is the man in the light colored shirt.

While footage shows Kratovil in possession of his camera, he says that one of Ryan’s bodyguards, Mr. Morris, had previously stolen it, and was holding it while the group moved from the conference room to the lobby.

Now guilty of 3rd-degree theft of movable property under NJ law , Mr. Morris fled towards to the front desk of the hotel, bringing the stolen property w/ him. I gathered some of my belongings and caught up w/ the thief, demanding he return the camera. He eventually gave it up. — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

Kratovil captured his own footage showing how the incident began and how Mr. Morris took his camera as he covered Ryan’s remarks.

“When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech,” Ryan explained to event attendees as her security began to interfere with the local reporter. (RELATED: CNN Contributor Who Ate Human Brain Calls For Political Genocide)

Kratovil filed a police report following the incident and intends to press charges, according to his Twitter page. He also expressed ideological solidarity with Ryan, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, but said he hopes for an apology.

“I think that the President deserves much criticism for his administration’s lack of transparency, his own irresponsible rhetoric towards the media, and his childish attacks on individual reporters like Ms. Ryan,” Kratovil said, according to Fox News. “Her reputation now depends on finally addressing this situation head-on and proclaiming that what happened that night in New Brunswick cannot be tolerated.”

Ryan has become part of the story on more than one occasion in the recent past. In April, the Daily Caller reported how she called for then White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ head to be “lopped off.”

After a number of public spats between Ryan and Sanders in 2018, Ryan hired her own security detail. She told The Hollywood Reporter that the White House had “put a target” on her back and argued that the Trump administration should pay for her security.

“They’ve put a target on my head…. I’ve had death threats. I’ve had craziness,” said Ryan, who revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she recently hired a bodyguard to protect her. “All I’m going to say for my safety is: I have a team.” (She said the White House should pay for her protection.)

She also claimed in June that she’s “someone who has to fight every day for her survival for asking questions at the White House.”