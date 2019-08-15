Conor McGregor Appears To Punch Elderly Man During Bar Dispute

A video has surfaced from April that appears to show UFC superstar Conor McGregor punching a much older man.

According to TMZ early Thursday morning, the alleged attack in Ireland back in April happened after the elderly man refused to drink McGregor's whiskey.

The police investigated the alleged punch after the fact, but it's not known at this time if it's still ongoing.

Watch the bizarre moment below.

What the hell is McGregor doing? Obviously, we can’t hear if there were any words exchanged, but it really doesn’t matter.

The Irish-born UFC star is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet and he’s one of the most violent men to ever get in the fighting game.

There’s never a reason for a guy like that to punch somebody out in public, especially an elderly dude. I don’t care what might have been said.

If you’re McGregor, you put one foot in front of the other and you walk out of the bar without creating any kind of stir.

He’s got way too much to lose to be out here appearing to be punching an old dude in a security camera video. It’s just an insanely dumb thing to do.

McGregor needs to be smarter. He needs to be much smarter.