Danny Masterson, Church Of Scientology Sued By Rape Accusers For Stalking

Actor Danny Masterson has been sued by four rape victims who have accused Masterson and the Church of Scientology of attempting to silence them.

In the lawsuit, the women claimed Masterson is involved in a cover up by the Church of Scientology, which included obstruction of justice and stalking, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ. Masterson denied the stalking allegations in a statement.

“I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years,” Masterson said in a statement released by his attorney Andrew Brettler. “I will beat her in court, and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman.”
“And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family,” he continued. (RELATED: Church Of Scientology Settles Suit With Former Member Alleging She Was Forced To Abort)
Accuser Chrissie Brixler claimed her dog mysteriously died from traumatic wounds to the trachea and esophagus. She also said she was run off the road after being followed by a vehicle in June.


Bixler claimed the Church has been attempting to silence her since before she went public with her accusations. She first told a Scientology employee that Masterson had raped her and the employee told her, “You can’t be raped by someone you are in a consensual relationship with.”

Accuser Bobette Riales claimed Masterson drugged and raped her in the early 2000s. After she came forward with the allegations, she’s been reportedly watched and followed, according to the lawsuit. Her neighbors once noticed someone taking photos from her driveway.

The other two women remained anonymous in the lawsuit.

The four women sued Masterson, David Miscavige and the Church of Scientology.