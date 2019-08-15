Danny Masterson, Church Of Scientology Sued By Rape Accusers For Stalking

Actor Danny Masterson has been sued by four rape victims who have accused Masterson and the Church of Scientology of attempting to silence them.
In the lawsuit, the women claimed Masterson is involved in a cover up by the Church of Scientology, which included obstruction of justice and stalking, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ. Masterson denied the stalking allegations in a statement.
1. BREAKING: The women who have accused @dannymasterson of rape, have sued Scientology, its controversial leader David Miscavige, and Masterson. Among many allegations, they have accused Scientology/Masterson of conspiracy to obstruct justice and stalking https://t.co/04hYPaky6v
— Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 15, 2019
2. Just received this statement from Danny Masterson which I will add to my story.
Masterson fails to address that three other women have accused him of rape and various other allegations. He is solely focused on ONE of his ex-girlfriends.
My Story: https://t.co/04hYPaky6v pic.twitter.com/tB4jzTPK5n
— Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 15, 2019
Bixler claimed the Church has been attempting to silence her since before she went public with her accusations. She first told a Scientology employee that Masterson had raped her and the employee told her, “You can’t be raped by someone you are in a consensual relationship with.”
Accuser Bobette Riales claimed Masterson drugged and raped her in the early 2000s. After she came forward with the allegations, she’s been reportedly watched and followed, according to the lawsuit. Her neighbors once noticed someone taking photos from her driveway.
The other two women remained anonymous in the lawsuit.
The four women sued Masterson, David Miscavige and the Church of Scientology.