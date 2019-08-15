Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Slammed For Being ‘Hypocritical’ After Reportedly Jetting Off To Ibiza

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dragged for being “hypocritical” after recent reports surfaced that the they jetted off in a private plane to Ibiza, Spain, for her birthday.

“During my time at the palace most of the flights we took were commercial on British Airways, the national carrier,” former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe told Vanity Fair in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

“BA were always very helpful with VIP departures and keeping the flights out of the press,” he added. “I never had a problem with [Princess] Diana, William and Harry on the numerous holidays we took to the Caribbean.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Wharf continued, “We always flew commercial; in fact I don’t remember flying private. It’s no guarantee that the security is any better. You’re better off with BA security because they’re used to working with VIPs.”

The former royal protection officer, who protected Princess Diana and her sons William and Harry in the 1990’s, called the royal couple out for having a double standard when it comes to the environment.

“Frankly it is hypocritical,” Wharfe shared. “Harry can’t be preaching about the catastrophic effects of climate change whilst jetting around the world on a private plane.”

“It’s all well and good standing up and preaching but I think the public will see this as hypocritical,” he added. “Why put another plane in the air when you could go commercial.”

It comes following news Wednesday that Spanish news outlets had reported the former “Suits’ actress, Duke of Sussex and their 3-month-old child, Archie Harrison, took a private plane August 6 to Spain two days after the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday.

According to the report:

According to various Spanish media outlets, the trio are reported to have flown into the country on a private jet and stayed in a secluded villa away from prying eyes for their six-day trip. The family are also believed to have travelled with their own security team and hired five local escorts who know the area.

The royal family reportedly spent a week on the island before returning to the United Kingdom on August 12.