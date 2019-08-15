Tulsi Gabbard Did An Interview With Barstool, Then Demanded They Not Publish It

Barstool Sports published an interview Thursday with Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard against the 2020 presidential candidate’s wishes.

The popular sports and entertainment website said Gabbard reached out to them to do an interview, but claimed Gabbard's campaign asked them to not air the interview, because they were concerned that some of her comments may have violated guidelines for active duty military. Gabbard is currently taking two weeks off the campaign trail to report for active duty with the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Congresswoman and Presidential candidate @TulsiGabbard opened up about why she thinks other politicians can be so wildly out of touch ZBT #191 dropped a day early. Check out the interview here https://t.co/e1VzmsenCm pic.twitter.com/4V339KQ7pf — Zero Blog Thirty (@ZeroBlog30) August 15, 2019

During the podcast, Gabbard bashed politicians in Washington D.C. for being "wildly out of touch," with the needs of military service men and women.

"Just seeing first hand the heavy, heavy human costs of war and who pays the price and what the consequences are of the decisions that politicians are making in Washington and they're so wildly out of touch with reality," Gabbard said. "Politicians have unnecessarily sent our brothers and sisters in uniform into missions that do not serve the interests of our country, that are not about keeping the American people safe, and frankly dishonor the service and sacrifice that our service members make."

A committed non-interventionist, Gabbard has frequently criticized U.S. foreign policy, calling for America to become less involved in world affairs. Gabbard has also been criticized by politicians and pundits on the left and right for her defense of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime, and her refusal to call him a war criminal.