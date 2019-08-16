Media

EmptySeatMAGATour Hashtag Trends On Twitter As Trump Haters Ignore Masses Outside Rally

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-VOTE-ELECTION
Scott Morefield Reporter

The hashtag #EmptySeatMAGATour trended on Twitter Friday as opponents of President Donald Trump poked fun at empty seats at Thursday night’s “Keep America Great” campaign rally in New Hampshire.

Manchester, New Hampshire’s SNHU Arena seats 11,770, “but so many people showed up that many had to stay outside in the overflow space,” according to Heavy.com. So many, in fact, that as is typical at Trump events, several thousand who weren’t able to get into the arena waited outside.

But none of those facts stopped Trump critics from posting pictures of a few empty seats towards the top of the arena. Over 70,000 tweets that included the #EmptySeatMAGATour hashtag had been shared as of Friday afternoon, The Hill reported, with more coming in every second.

But those pictures might not have been telling the whole story. Heavy.com wrote, “Because too many people showed up and some had to stay in the overflow area, it’s safe to say that far more than 11,000 people showed up for the rally tonight.” The outlet also reported that some people with tickets “had to be turned away.” (RELATED: Booker Campaign Calls For Cancellation Of Trump Rally — ‘A Breeding Ground For Racism’)

Kayleigh McEnany posted video of “thousands watching” the event from outside:

WMUR reported that people had been waiting in line for the event since Tuesday. All of which begs the question:

The president later shared a tweet boasting of the rally attendance: