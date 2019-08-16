Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Talks About Getting Better, Focusing On ‘Good Football’

Wisconsin Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is very aware that his team needs to play better in order to win games this season.

Chryst said the following during a Thursday appearance on the Big Ten Network:

There’s a ton of things every time you look back at a season that you say we can get better at. You start with the biggest … we need to play good football. You know, what is that? I think situationally it’s being aware of the situation, it’s good tackling, it’s good blocking. There was moments where I thought we played really good football, and then there’s areas where you look at it and say, ‘guys, to give ourselves the best chance, we can be better here.’ Truthfully, you probably do that after every season. There’s lessons to be learned as you go through it.

You can watch his full comments below.

Paul Chryst talks about everything @BadgerFootball as he gets the team ready for the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/Ie1eZJquxh — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) August 15, 2019

Well, it’s hard to disagree with anything Chryst said in the video above, and it’s proof of why he’s such a damn good coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Last season was an unmitigated disaster when we went 8-5. It was embarrassing on every single level, and it simply can’t happen again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 15, 2019 at 3:32pm PDT

There are a lot of people who love making excuses when the wheels fall off. Not Chryst. He was incredibly straight forward and to the point.

We need to play good football. There’s no other way to spin it. If the Badgers want to return to championship caliber form, then we have to get better.

How do we get better? It’s every day in training camp, and Chryst seems aware of the challenges ahead. The good news is our offense is loaded right now.

Some “Sights & Sounds from today’s @BadgerFootball practice. No hype this year just what looks like a really good football team. Last year they didn’t look like they would meet expectations this year they look like they will exceed expectations. More fun without the hype. pic.twitter.com/HEmg9iIWlh — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) August 15, 2019

Sure, we don’t really know who will be starting at quarterback, but that’s okay. Whether it’s Graham Mertz or Jack Coan, I have full confidence in the head coach to make the proper call at the QB position.

We’re 14 days away! I hope you’re as excited as I am because it’s going to be one hell of a fun time.