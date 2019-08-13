REPORT: Jack Coan Getting 60% Of Snaps In Camp, Wisconsin Badgers Not Ready To Name Starting QB

Jack Coan appears to be doing more and more to win the quarterback job for the Wisconsin Badgers with every day of camp that goes by.

According to Zach Heilprin after Monday’s practice, the junior quarterback is “clearly” the number one option, and is getting 60% of the snaps in camp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, the Badgers aren’t ready just yet to declare him the starter.

Coan is clearly the No. 1 QB. At this point, I’d say Chase Wolf is No. 2 and Mertz is third. https://t.co/1xbK8y2nCp — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 12, 2019

Asked QB coach Jon Budmayr if it was clear to him that Coan was the guy. He said they aren’t ready to name a starter. Said Coan is taking 60% of the reps with the 1s, with Wolf and Mertz sharing the rest. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 12, 2019

There’s two points I want to make here. First, anybody who is a gambler, should find a betting line for the Badgers starter and take Coan. At this point, it’s clear as day the Badgers have every intention of running him out under center when we open against USF on Aug. 30.

Things could obviously change. It’s college football and it’s smart to expect the unexpected. However, it sure does look like it’d take a whole hell of a lot to dethrone Coan from the top spot right now.

That leads me to my second point. If it’s so clear that Coan is the man to beat and that it’s his job at this point, then why won’t the Badgers just say that?

The only reason to be so secretive is if you’re looking to force your day one opponent to be guessing at what’s coming.

Clearly, there’s no need to guess because Coan appears like a lock to start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Coan (@jackcoan17) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

All Wisconsin is doing by not naming him the starter is forcing people to continue to talk about freshman phenom Graham Mertz.

Mertz might be ready down the road, but it seems pretty obvious this is Coan’s show for the time being. If that’s the case, stop spreading out snaps and feed him the ball all the time in practice.

We have a game in 17 days to win, and as King in the North, that’s the advice I’d give Paul Chryst.