New Footage: Protester Firebombs ICE Facility In Washington

New video footage was just released to the public by ICE officials shows the firebomb attack that took place a little over a month ago on an ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Washington.

Antifa activist Willem Van Spronsen was said to have been seen holding a weapon in his hand and throwing incendiary devices. In his confrontation with police, Spronsen was shot to death following the start of the fire.

In the video, you will see the life-threatening fire develop. You will also hear what may be the sound of the gunshots that took down the antifa-inspired arsonist Willem Van Spronsen as a result of his actions.

