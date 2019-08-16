Scaramucci and Omarosa Make Joint MSNBC Appearance To Bash Trump

Former Trump staffers Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Anthony Scaramucci appeared together on MSNBC Friday night to criticize their former boss.

The two were joined by Trump transition team member J.W. Verret in a “Hardball” segment with MSNBC host Chris Matthews.

WATCH:

Scaramucci, a frequent — and recent — Trump critic, ever since the president attacked him on Twitter last week, accused Trump of “having a one-on rambling sentence to himself,” adding that it’s now everyone’s “patriotic duty” to oppose his reelection in 2020.

The former White House communications director, who served 11 days in the role, said the president refuses to listen to advisors and give anyone else credit. “Do you want someone for the next five years who’s not going to take anybody’s counsel inside the White House?”

“What we’re watching is Donald Trump in complete and total mental decline,” Omarosa said, comparing the president negatively to the “sharp, intelligent, articulate Donald Trump” who appeared on “The Apprentice.” (RELATED: Sean Spicer Says Scaramucci Is ‘Cat-Nip For The Left-Wing Media’)

“We should be very concerned about his mental state as he leads this country,” she added.

Manigault-Newman has been a vocal Trump critic ever since she was fired from her White House job by then Chief of Staff John Kelly.