Scaramucci, Trump Have A Falling-Out As POTUS Dings Him For Being A Television Expert

President Donald Trump and his former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, lobbed insults at each other Saturday night and Sunday morning as their relationship appears to have gotten icy since the latter left the administration in 2017.

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me…..” the president said in a tweet.

He added: “…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!”

Scaramucci replied, telling his Twitter followers that Trump turns on everyone. (RELATED: Trump Once Made Scaramucci Get A Shot In His Butt Aboard Air Force One)

“For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country,” he said.

Scaramucci, who received the nickname “Mooch” by the media, enjoyed a short 2017 tenure as White House communications director from July 21 to 31, which broke records for its shortness and made him a punchline. His departure came at the request of former chief of staff John Kelly, who made his presence known before resigning in December 2018.

Scaramucci made the most of his brief stint: Reports suggested in 2017 that he was hired to get rid of former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. He also made some lurid remarks to The New Yorker in July of that year, telling the publication’s former Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza that he was not interested in getting media attention.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci told Lizza, speaking of Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Scaramucci is a mainstay on MSNBC and CNN, where he frequently criticizes Trump for his positions on race and his handling of the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

